"Fun Raiser" for Hospice House of HR

Hampton Roads, Va,-- The Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads is just opening its doors, and now a fundraiser is taking place to help provide compassionate end-of-life care for the people of HRVA. The fundraiser is a " Fun-Raiser” with a pickleball round-robin format, adult beverages, delicious food, live music, a silent auction, and guests can catch football games on a big-screen TV.

Dink, Drink & Dine

Benefiting Dozoretz Hospice House of HR

Sunday, Oct 13

12 - 4 pm

Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club

1052 Cardinal Rd. Va Beach

Presented by: Westminster-Canterbury and Beth Sholom Village

