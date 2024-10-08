"Fun Raiser" for Hospice House of HR

Hampton Roads, Va,-- The Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads is just opening its doors, and now a fundraiser is taking place to help provide compassionate end-of-life care for the people of HRVA. The fundraiser is a " Fun-Raiser” with a pickleball round-robin format, adult beverages, delicious food, live music, a silent auction, and guests can catch football games on a big-screen TV.
Dink, Drink & Dine
Benefiting Dozoretz Hospice House of HR
Sunday, Oct 13
12 - 4 pm
Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club
1052 Cardinal Rd. Va Beach
Presented by: Westminster-Canterbury and Beth Sholom Village