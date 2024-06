HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ian Sealey, Quis Smith and David Poole—collectively known as Lost Soul Society—join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Tree Fall" and "Mermaid Love Song," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Lost Soul Society performing live:



June 18, Live on Atlantic - 24th street stage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

June 28, Chichos on 29th

June 29, Avalon Pier, OBX

July 4, Tiki's Hawaiian Bar and Grill on Holland Rd., Virginia Beach

July 26, Hilton Tavern in Newport News

Keep up with Lost Soul Society on Facebook and Instagram.