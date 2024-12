HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—If your fur baby is on your Christmas list, you may want to consider whether the toys on their list are dangerous. Toys are meant to keep animals busy and stimulated, but some can be toxic, while others can have parts that can get lodged in the animal’s throat. For our Shelter Pets segment by Kelly’s Construction, Matt Wurzburger of the VBSPCA gave us some tips for toy purchases.

Presented byKelly's Construction

Virginia Beach SPCA

VBSPCA.COM