FX Series Explores Social Media and Teens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Studies have shown there is a link between teen mental health issues and social media usage and the director of a new docuseries says she agrees with that assertion. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, Laura Greenfield spent a year following a group of teens in their social media journey. The series on FX called, Social Studies explores the lives of the first generation raised on social media and how it shaped their lives.

The LA teens opened up their lives to the cameras as they battle a myriad of issues from bullying to coping with racism in the digital age.

April Woodard spoke with Greenfield about her social experiment and the impact social media has on culture through her lens.

