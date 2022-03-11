Gearing up for the 2022 VBVRS Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Perrin Priest from Ocean Cove Seafood joins us with an oyster shucking demonstration to help us get ready for the 2022 VBVRS Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival!

Visit http://oceancoveclams.com/ for more!

2022 VBVRS Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival

Sunday, March 20, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center

This year is the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 46th annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival, their most important fundraising event, and it will be held Sunday, March 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.