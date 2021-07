HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Kathryn McBride had no idea that the decision to opt-in for her twins to be screened for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at birth would reveal that Kathryn’s son Conor had SMA, while his twin sister Tierney did not have the disease. Kathryn joins us today along with Dr. Sandy Reyna to discuss her experience with SMA and how gene therapy helped changed their lives for the better.

