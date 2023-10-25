"Genie" actor Marcus M. Martin talks "Disney's Aladdin" on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actor Marcus M. Martin joins Coast Live to discuss his role as the Genie in the touring production of "Disney's Aladdin," which kicks of the 2023-2024 season for Broadway in Norfolk and SevenVenues.
The show runs October 25-29 at Chrysler Hall. There will be seven performances:
- Wednesday, Oct 25 - 7:30 PM
- Thursday, Oct 26 - 7:30 PM
- Friday, Oct 27 - 8 PM
- Saturday, Oct 28 - 2 PM and 8 PM
- Sunday, Oct 29 - 1 PM and 6:30 PM
Visit sevenvenues.com for tickets and more information.