Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

"Genie" actor Marcus M. Martin talks "Disney's Aladdin" on Coast Live

Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 14:09:29-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Actor Marcus M. Martin joins Coast Live to discuss his role as the Genie in the touring production of "Disney's Aladdin," which kicks of the 2023-2024 season for Broadway in Norfolk and SevenVenues.

The show runs October 25-29 at Chrysler Hall. There will be seven performances:

  • Wednesday, Oct 25 - 7:30 PM
  • Thursday, Oct 26 - 7:30 PM
  • Friday, Oct 27 - 8 PM
  • Saturday, Oct 28 - 2 PM and 8 PM
  • Sunday, Oct 29 - 1 PM and 6:30 PM

Visit sevenvenues.com for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV