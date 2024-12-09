Get in the holiday spirit with "Holiday POPs!" from Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — VSO Chorusmaster Robert Shoup and featured soloist Kathryn Whitbeck join Coast Live with a preview of "Holiday POPs!" — a must-see performance of traditional holiday music from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and some special guests.

Dates:

  • December 12, 7:30PM at Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News
  • December 14, 7:30PM at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk
  • December 15, 7PM at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

Tickets: virginiasymphony.org

Presented by Virginia Symphony.

