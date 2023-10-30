Get up close and personal with Virginia Zoo's animal ambassadors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Behind-the-scenes tours offer guests a much more in-depth look at how the Virginia Zoo trains and looks after its animal ambassadors. Michelle Lewis and Tara Baumgardner from the Virginia Zoo join Coast Live with Killian the American Kestrel to share some facts about Killian's species and the Birds of Prey tour happening now through March.

Here's more information about the Birds of Prey behind-the-scenes tour, courtesy of the Virginia Zoo:

A personal behind-the-scenes experience with some of the Zoo's amazing birds of prey! Learn about falconry, and what makes birds of prey so unique. From large (Eurasian eagle owl) to small (American Kestrel), you will walk away knowing more about these amazing birds! Experience a training session with the animal care staff and some of the birds. Will be held outside, weather dependent.

Learn more at virginiazoo.org.

