HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — If you are planning to hit the road with family and friends, there are some things you need to do before you get rolling! April Woodard speaks with Kyle Loftus from Triple A for some tips to make sure you road trip goes smoothly.

Paid for by AAA Car Care Centers

Get Your Vehicle Road Trip Ready!

Road Trip Travel Package Only $149.95

Includes 16-point check/maintenance of major systems

AAA.com/CarCare