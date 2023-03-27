Getting active is easy with D1 Fitness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Carl Dixon from D1 Fitness shares some easy-to-follow advice to help you get active and healthy this spring, and shows April Woodard some basic exercises that will get your blood pumping!

From April through July, catch Carl on the "D1 Fitness Seven Cities Fitness Tour," where he will be leading 45-minute live physical fitness sessions!



Virginia Beach: Mount Trashmore, April 8

Chesapeake: Deep Creek Park, April 22

Hampton: Mill Point Park: May 6

Newport News: Huntington Park, May 20

Norfolk: Town Point Park, June 24

Suffolk: Pughsville Park, July 8

Portsmouth: Western Branch Park, July 22

Entry fee is $20 per person. Veterans may attend for free!

D1 Fitness is asking for community support, sponsors and volunteers who want to attend to cheer others on, provide water and ice to participants and volunteer as Safety/Medical and Security Staff.

