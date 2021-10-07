Getting ready for Care-A-Lot's Fall Fur Adoption Event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Fall Fur Adoption Event presented by Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation is an annual effort to help find FURever homes for shelter and rescue pets by introducing potential pet owners to local rescue groups to match pets with your family. Stacey Goforth joins us with the details.

2021 Fall Fur Adoption Event

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Location: Care-A-Lot Pet Supply

1617 Diamond Springs Road, Va. Beach (23455)

Cost: Free admission; food truck vendors available

Parking: Free side-street parking is available, but limited

For more information visit www.carealotpets.com.