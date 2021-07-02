Getting ready for season two of "Why Women Kill" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From creator Marc Cherry, season two of the anthology series "Why Women Kill" features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong. Actress Lana Parrilla joins us with some of the details and prepares us for the upcoming season.

New episodes of "Why Women Kill" premiere every Thursday on Paramount+.