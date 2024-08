HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michael Dunphy, Professional Surfer and Coastal Edge Team Rider, joins Coast Live with Jaketa Thompson of the Virginia Beach Jaycees to discuss the upcoming Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships, the longest-running surf contest in the world.

62nd Annual

Coastal Edge

East Coast Surfing Championships

August 18-25

1st Street Jetty - 10th Street, Virginia Beach

www.surfecsc.com

Paid for by Coastal Edge.