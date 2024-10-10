Getting Slothy With It on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va.—Coast Live had a special visitor today an official ambassador of the Virginia Zoo, Trey. She is a 2-year-old two-fingered sloth who loves to eat veggies. There are many upcoming events to enjoy at the Zoo including Halloween celebrations. On October 19 and 20 is the annual ZooBoo event filled with fun for the kiddos. Then if you’re more into adults only fun, the last Adult Night of the season is taking place on October 25th and this one will be Halloween-themed. Guests will get a chance to experience spooky fun at the Zoo in a 21+ environment. To see all the zoo events head to the website.

