HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joins Coast Live to discuss unique gifting tips for the people who seem to already have everything, stylish and sensible clothes and accessories for all ages, and flexible ways to make payments over time!

Presented by Bedsure, Gerber Childrenswear, J.Jill, and PayPal Pay Later

Visit bethanybraun.com for more!