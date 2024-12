HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Gifts for gamers are topping the list not just for kids but for adults too. According to the Entertainment Software Association an estimated 190.6 MILLION Americans ages 5-90 play video games. Of those, 29% are over 50, making 36 the average age of a video game player.

Top Ranked Technology Trend Expert Scott Steinberg, says the next big thing for gamers is action-adventure game, Star Wars Outlaws.

Presented by: Ubisoft