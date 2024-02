HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Girls on the Run Hampton Roads teaches life skills and lessons that blend physical activity with managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy.

We talk about the organization with Hayley Beckner and Ilyvia, a GOTR participant, about the experience.

The Girls on the Run Spring 2024 5K is Sunday, May19th at Virginia Wesleyan University. To learn more visit gotrhr.org.