Golf tournament supports Virginia African American Cultural Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tamar Smithers, Executive Director for The Virginia African American Cultural Center, joins Coast Live to discuss the immersive experience that visitors can expect once the center is finished, and shares details about the VAACCs's upcoming 2nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser in Virginia Beach.

Virginia African American Cultural Center's 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

July 20, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cypress Point Country Club

Virginia Beach

757-707-8478

vaaccvb.org

Presented by The Virginia African American Cultural Center

vaaccvb.org