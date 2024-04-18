Good eats and good vibes: the Brill Music & BBQ Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patti Cubstead, Dave Dick and Jon Wade join Coast Live to serve up some delicious brisket and share a preview of the Brill Music & BBQ Festival, a barbecue cooking competition with great food, music and fun!

Dave Dick is a Pitmaster from Ham Squad in Gloucester. Jon Wade is a Pitmaster from Optimus Swine Williamsburg. Those who attend Brill on Friday have the chance to meet the pitmasters and learn about their process, sampling food and drinks.

The Brill Music & BBQ Festival is happening April 19-21 at Jamestown Beach Event Park in Williamsburg. For tickets and more information, click here.

To learn more about CultureFix, the non-profit that is organizing the event, visit www.culture-fix.org.