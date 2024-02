HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard heads out to Blackeyed Peas in Virginia Beach to try some delicious soul food options from the menu!

Blackeyed Peas is proud to offer "mouth-watering soul food made with love" to folks in Hampton Roads. The restaurant is located at Lynnhaven Mall, across from AMC Theaters.

Blackeyed Peas

Good Vibes & Great Eats

1005 Lynnhaven Mall Loop, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

blackeyepeasvb.com

Paid for by Blackeyed Peas.