HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gospel and R&B singer Andra' Cross joins Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Slow Dance" and "Played The Fool," for Acoustic Music Friday!

You can Catch Andra' Cross performing at The Two Sisters in Franklin on July 29 at 3 p.m.

