HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — DJ Bee from Hot 91.1 "The Soul of VA" joins Coast Live to quiz April and Chandler on their knowledge of music history, in preparation for the 2023 Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, February 5 right here on WTKR News 3!

Did Chandler engage in too much trash talk before the game? Will April's habit of buzzing in before the entire question has been read be her downfall? Can DJ Bee contain all of this chaos? Watch to find out!