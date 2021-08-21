Grammy Award Winner Tamela Mann on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Tamela Mann steps into the spotlight as songwriter and producer on the new album, Overcomer. Propelled by the singer’s strong, passionate vocals, and her newfound voice as a songwriter, each of the 12 tracks on Overcomer was conceived to bring healing and hope to a world resetting after a tumultuous chapter in its history. She joins us to talk about her inspiration for these songs and share her performance of the song "Help Me".
Posted at 8:35 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 20:35:18-04
