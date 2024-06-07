Grammy-winning artists coming to Vocal Jazz Summit at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Elizabeth Brydge, Festival Co-Director, and Sara Gazarek, member of Grammy-winning ensemble Säje, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit, a celebration of jass artists, jazz music, and jazz culture coming to Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit

June 6-9

Virginia Beach Town Center

Featuring:

Säje, Stephanie Nakasian, and Samara Joy

Panels, Workshops, Jam Sessions and more

vocaljazzsummit.org.

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Visit theZ.org for more information.