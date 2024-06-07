Watch Now
Grammy-winning artists coming to Vocal Jazz Summit at The Z on Coast Live

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 07, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Elizabeth Brydge, Festival Co-Director, and Sara Gazarek, member of Grammy-winning ensemble Säje, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit, a celebration of jass artists, jazz music, and jazz culture coming to Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.

4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit
June 6-9
Virginia Beach Town Center
Featuring:
Säje, Stephanie Nakasian, and Samara Joy
Panels, Workshops, Jam Sessions and more
vocaljazzsummit.org.

Visit theZ.org for more information.

