Grammy-winning artists coming to Vocal Jazz Summit at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Elizabeth Brydge, Festival Co-Director, and Sara Gazarek, member of Grammy-winning ensemble Säje, joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming 4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit, a celebration of jass artists, jazz music, and jazz culture coming to Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach.
4th Annual Vocal Jazz Summit
June 6-9
Virginia Beach Town Center
Featuring:
Säje, Stephanie Nakasian, and Samara Joy
Panels, Workshops, Jam Sessions and more
vocaljazzsummit.org.
