HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month throughout May. This month is dedicated to raising public awareness about mental health issues, reducing stigma, and promoting mental wellness. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has been providing grants to local nonprofits that align with its mission. As part of this initiative, they have brought Sharde’ O’Rourke, the founder of Mahogany Projek to Coast Live.

Presented by:

Virginia Department of Veterans Services