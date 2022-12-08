Watch Now
Great car wash deals with Green Clean Express on Coast Live

Posted at 3:51 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:51:59-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Green Clean Express founder Shawn Everett joins Coast Live to discuss the home-grown background of his business, which has 12 car wash locations here in Hampton Roads, and shares some great promotional deals that would make a perfect gift this holiday season!

Green Clean Express is a proud partner of News 3's Holiday Helpers campaign! To find out how you can join in the effort to bring holiday cheer to children in need this year, click here.

