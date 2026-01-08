Green Book Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Seko Varner grew up carrying two things as a kid traveling on the road with his parents, a Bible and The Negro Motorist Green-Book, both of which provided him a safe journey for later in life.

In the segregated South, many Blacks needed these books to provide safe passage. The Green Book provided instructions on safe gas stations, friendly housing, and places to eat where families would not face harassment and discrimination.

Inspired by the manual that was made famous in the Oscar-winning film starring Mahershala Ali, The Green Book, Seko decided to create his own digital version of the travel guide here in Hampton Roads.

He shared his story with Coast's April Woodard about how one travel guide led to many other adventures.

The Hampton Roads Green Book

