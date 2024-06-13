Green Clean Express partnering with Toby's Dream Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Green Clean Express Founder Shawn Everett joins Coast Live with Joan Steele, Founder of Toby’s Dream Foundation, to discuss Green Clean's newest location in Virginia Beach, and why they've partnered with Toby's Dream Foundation for a special Grand Opening event.

Here's information about Green Clean's newest location:

Now Open: 4769 Shore Dr. in Virginia Beach

We’re celebrating the Grand Opening of our newest Green Clean Express location at 4769 Shore Dr. in Virginia Beach

Free Wash Week: From June 14-23, receive our BEST Ceramic 4 Ultra Wash for FREE ($22 Value) at our all new Virginia Beach/Shore Dr. location

Founders Club Unlimited Wash Club Membership Promotion: Join our Unlimited Wash Club and receive half off each month for the next 6 months. (Reg. price is $25/mo for our Clean Extreme membership and $29/mo. for our Clean Extreme + Ceramic membership)

From June 14-23, we’ll donate $10 from each new Unlimited Wash Club Membership sign-up to Toby’s Dream

In addition, we’re selling $50 Green Clean gift cards for just $25 at our Shore Dr. location, and from June 14-23 will donate all proceeds back to Toby’s Dream.

Here's some background information about Toby's Dream Foundation:

About Toby’s Dream Foundation:

Founded in 2009, Toby’s Dream Foundation is dedicated to bringing joy to children with life-threatening illnesses by granting them a Dream of a lifetime

Focused on serving children who are treated and referred from Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters and from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Toby’s Dream Foundation has served over 600 local children who suffer with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Dreams are determined by each child and Toby’s Dream’s goal is to make the dream better than the child could imagine.

tobysdream.org

