Green Front Furniture CEO talks the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Established in 1968, Green Front is a family-owned furniture retail company headquartered in Farmville. The location features nearly 1 million square feet of showroom space throughout 13 renovated tobacco warehouses and revitalized department stores.

President and CEO Den Cralle joins Coast Live to discuss Green Front's role in this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway campaign, as the company has provided all of the furniture that the home was staged with for Open House weekends.

Folks who visit the Dream Home in Suffolk can enter to win the Open House prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Green Front Furniture. Open House is happening each Saturday and Sunday leading up to the giveaway on June 13. Visit dreamhome.org for more information.

For more information about Green Front, visit www.greenfront.com.