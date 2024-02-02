Watch Now
Guitarist Matt Thomas returns for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 14:27:22-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning guitarist Matt Thomas returns to Coast Live with his beautiful harp guitar to perform two original pieces, "A Dreamer's Lullaby" and "A Fall from the Stars," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Matt Thomas performing live:

  • February 8: The Roads Bistro, 6:30 - 9 p.m.
  • February 25: The Cavalier Tea Brunch, 1 - 4 p.m.
  • March 9: Joscho Stephan Duo at The Roads Bistro, 7 - 9:30 p.m. (Reservations recommended)
  • Nov 8 -10: The Annual Harp guitar Gathering

For more of Matt Thomas' work, visit themattthomas.com
Instagram: @themattthomasmusic
Facebook: @TheMattThomasMusic

