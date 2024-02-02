Guitarist Matt Thomas returns for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning guitarist Matt Thomas returns to Coast Live with his beautiful harp guitar to perform two original pieces, "A Dreamer's Lullaby" and "A Fall from the Stars," for Acoustic Music Friday.

Catch Matt Thomas performing live:



February 8: The Roads Bistro, 6:30 - 9 p.m.

February 25: The Cavalier Tea Brunch, 1 - 4 p.m.

March 9: Joscho Stephan Duo at The Roads Bistro, 7 - 9:30 p.m. (Reservations recommended)

Nov 8 -10: The Annual Harp guitar Gathering



For more of Matt Thomas' work, visit themattthomas.com

Instagram: @themattthomasmusic

Facebook: @TheMattThomasMusic