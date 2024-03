HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Mann, currently seen in the role of Hermes in the touring version of "Hadestown" at Chrysler Hall, joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss the unique subject matter of the musical, finding his approach to his character, and other insights from behind the curtain.

"Hadestown" runs through March 31 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. For tickets and more information, visit broadwayinnorfolk.com.