Hampton Arts Presents Lightwire Theater on Coast Live

Hampton, VA - With eye-popping technology performed in complete darkness, Lightwire Theater brings stories to life in ways that will mesmerize children of all ages.

Featured on America's Got Talent - Lightwire is returning to The American Theatre in Hampton after last season's enchanting debut. Lightwire's Artistic Director Ian Carney tells us all about it.

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas

Saturday, December 10 at 8PM

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA

Tickets: theamericantheatre.org

Presented by Hampton Arts

HamptonArts.org