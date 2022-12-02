Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Hampton Arts Presents Lightwire Theater on Coast Live

Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 14:15:29-05

Hampton, VA - With eye-popping technology performed in complete darkness, Lightwire Theater brings stories to life in ways that will mesmerize children of all ages.

Featured on America's Got Talent - Lightwire is returning to The American Theatre in Hampton after last season's enchanting debut. Lightwire's Artistic Director Ian Carney tells us all about it.

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas
Saturday, December 10 at 8PM
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA
Tickets: theamericantheatre.org

Presented by Hampton Arts
HamptonArts.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need