Hampton Arts Presents Lightwire Theater on Coast Live

Hampton, VA - With eye-popping technology performed in complete darkness, Lightwire Theater brings stories to life in ways that will mesmerize children of all ages.
Featured on America's Got Talent - Lightwire is returning to The American Theatre in Hampton after last season's enchanting debut. Lightwire's Artistic Director Ian Carney tells us all about it.
Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas
Saturday, December 10 at 8PM
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street, Hampton VA
Tickets: theamericantheatre.org
Presented by Hampton Arts
HamptonArts.org