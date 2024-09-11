Hampton Cancer Institute's Men's Event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—It's the 3rd Annual Men's Health Fair and Men can get tested on the spot for prostate cancer. It's happening on September 28th at the Hampton Proton Cancer Institute and will kick off with a discussion with brothers, Terry and Wayne Kirby both former professional athletes.

On Coast Live cancer survivor, Charlie Hill explained how it was a test that detected his prostate cancer early, that was more than 20 years ago.

For more information and to schedule a test at the fair contact The

Hampton Proton Cancer Institute.

