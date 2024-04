HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams join Coast Live to discuss the 2024 Hampton Jazz & Music Festival.

This year's festival brings a name change, along with an exciting lineup of top-tier artists who will hit the stage at the Hampton Coliseum from June 28-30. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information, visit hamptonjazzfestival.com.

Paid for by Hampton Arts.