HAMPTON, VA. — Chef Lloyd Moonga from the Landing Hotel and Luci Cochran, Executive Director at the Hampton History Museum, join Coast Live to discus the upcoming Dockside Seafood Feast, the museum's most popular annual fundraiser featuring music, fun, and all-you-can-eat seafood!

The Dockside Seafood Feast

Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Tickets are $125 per person

The Landing Hotel, 700 Settlers Landing Road, Downtown Hampton

HamptonHistoryMuseum.org/seafoodfeast