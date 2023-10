HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Dave Hunt and Candyce St. Clair visit Coast Live, in character as George Wythe Sweeny and Lydia Broadnax, to discuss this year's Hampton Horror Tours, a fun and spooky opportunity to learn some interesting history about Hampton and its residents of the past.

Hampton Horror Tours will be happening October 26-30 at the Hampton History Museum on 120 Old Hampton Lane. Fore tickets and more information, go to visithampton.com.