HAMPTON, Va. — Tiffany Velez Rodgers and Lourdes Hernandez from Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute join Coast Live to discuss the Institute's innovative cancer treatment strategy, the importance of men's health awareness, and the upcoming Men's Health Fair.

The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute is located at 40 Enterprise Pkwy in Hampton. To learn more about proton therapy cancer treatment, visit www.hamptonproton.org.

Paid for by the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute.