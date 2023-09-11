Watch Now
Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute's Men's Health Fair on Coast Live

Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 16:51:11-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tiffany Velez Rodgers from the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute joins Coast Live with former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer to share details about the HUPTI Men's Health Fair, an upcoming event that promotes men's health awareness, with giveaways and opportunities to meet former NFL stars!

HUPTI Men's Health Fair:

  • Saturday, Sept 16th
  • Prostate Cancer Tests
  • Body Scan Machine
  • Free Health Screenings
  • Giveaway & Raffles
  • Meet & Greet NFL Retirees

Visit huptimenshealthfair.com for more information.

Paid for by the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute
hamptonproton.org

