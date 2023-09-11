Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute's Men's Health Fair on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tiffany Velez Rodgers from the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute joins Coast Live with former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer to share details about the HUPTI Men's Health Fair, an upcoming event that promotes men's health awareness, with giveaways and opportunities to meet former NFL stars!

HUPTI Men's Health Fair:



Saturday, Sept 16th

Prostate Cancer Tests

Body Scan Machine

Free Health Screenings

Giveaway & Raffles

Meet & Greet NFL Retirees

Visit huptimenshealthfair.com for more information.

Paid for by the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

hamptonproton.org