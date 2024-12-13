Watch Now
"Hanukkah Sweater" from "Holidivas" at The Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ariel Lee Velazquez and Alexandra Shephard join Coast Live, accompanied by pianist Bart Kuebler, to perform “Hanukkah Sweater,” an original song by Kuebler for "Holidivas: A 10-Year Celebration" at The Z in Virginia Beach.

Holidivas: A 10-Year Celebration
Dec. 19 - 21, 7:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
thez.org/event/holidivas
The Holidivas return to the stage celebrating the 10th performance of The Z's most beloved cabaret! Featuring the largest cast ever- prepare to be dazzled by these talented and glittering divas featuring an incredible live band and community choir!

Paid for by Zeiders American Dream Theater.

