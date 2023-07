HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — James and Oliver Phelps, well-known for their roles as Fred and George Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, join Coast Live to discuss their new travel show "Fantastic Friends" on CW. The series features some of the twins' adventures abroad as they hang out with celebrity friends and special guests.

"Fantastic Friends" premieres July 18 on WGNT 27. Learn more at cwtv.com.