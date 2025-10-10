Harygul's is Ready for Halloween on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Haryguls Halloween Store is the ultimate destination for all things spooky and spectacular! From classic costumes to the latest pop culture looks, the store offers a wide variety of outfits for kids and adults alike.

Whether you’re going for scary, silly, or show-stopping you can find everything in store.

Don’t forget to stop by the makeup section, where special effects kits and hypoallergenic face paints help you complete your transformation.

Events

Oct 18 – Face-Off Makeup Contest: Hampton Roads’ best artists from Hunt Club Farms go head-to-head.

Harygul’s Halloween Greenbrier

1412 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake

Oct 24-25 – Wicked 10K Costume Contest from J&A Racing : prizes for the best looks.

Harygul’s Halloween Hilltop

316 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

(757) 425-0584

(757) 692-7085

