Haunted Screams Expo host previews the ultimate horror convention on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Laitram Tsol, self-described "demonic entity" and host of the 2023 Haunted Screams Expo, joins Coast Live to discuss the vendors, fan events and celebrity guests that will be at the annual convention, and shares some personal inight into what brings the horror fandom together as a community that embodies acceptance and individuality.

Haunted Screams Expo 2023: Virginia’s Ultimate Horror Convention

September 16-17, 2023 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton.

Tickets available at hauntedscreams.com:

Single Day Ticket: $30 ($40 at the door)

Single Day Ticket for ages 13-17: $20 ($30 at the door)

Children 12 and under are FREE with each adult Single Day Ticket purchase

2-Day Unlimited Pass: $50 ($60 at the door)

2-Day Unlimited Pass for ages 13-17: $30 ($50 at the door)

VIP Experience: $150

