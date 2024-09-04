Healthcare expert explains the unique challenges faced by "grandfamilies" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — September is Grandparents Appreciation Month and UnitedHealthcare is honoring the vital role that grandparents play in raising and nurturing children across the country.

Nearly 8 million children in the U.S. live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives, and many of these families—known as "grandfamilies"—face unique challenges.

Tameeka Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia, joins Coast Live to explain how UnitedHealthcare is doing its part to support grandfamilies and their well-being.

For more information, visit grandparentsday.com.

Paid for by UnitedHealthcare.