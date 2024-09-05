Healthier 757 and Birdsong Joining Forces on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Healthier757 and Birdsong Peanuts are teaming up to make Hampton Roads Healthier. The partnership is called The Birdsong Health Literacy Center of Excellence. The two organizations are focusing on partnerships with local colleges and universities to promote workforce development programs, early childhood development, especially in underserved communities.

Dr. Thomas Chamberlain and and CEO of Birdsong Peanuts, George Birdsong shared the announcement on WTKR’s Coast Live with April Woodard.

