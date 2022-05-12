Help Company “Get Suited” Win Big on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Jason Conkel speaks with Coast Live about his non-profit “Get Suited,” whose mission is to serve the community by providing resources to help gain and retain employment.

You can help “Get Suited” win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

Learn more about “Get Suited” at getsuited.org

