HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Experiencing hair loss from a medical condition can be a discouraging thing to live with. For Shelly "La Belle" Warren, a woman who suffers from Lupus, wigs have become her saving grace. She joins April to show off her business "Madame La Belle Wigs" and give Coast Live a in-person demonstration of her products.

Presented by Madame La Belle Wigs & Beauty Lounge

757-478-0102

www.madamelabellewigs.com