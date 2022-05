HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – "Kitten Season" is a time when local shelters can become overwhelmed with demands for services, as they take in a much higher number of newborn kittens. Sarah Lancaster from Norfolk SPCA stops by Coast Live to share some ways to help take the burden off of local animal shelters, while helping these adorable kittens find their "fur-ever" home!

Visit NorfolkSPCA.com for adoptions and more information!