Help put a stop to bullying on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Far too many children have experienced trauma that may cause them to act out, withdraw, or have difficulty paying attention—impeding their ability to learn and thrive. With safety and student success on the line, families must be consistent and unwavering in preventing bullying. That’s why Committee for Children is teaming up with bullying prevention superhero Captain Compassion® this October in support of National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Diversity Awareness Month. Dr. Tia Kim joins us to talk more about the program and the impact of bullying.

Learn more at cfchildren.org.