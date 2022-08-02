Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Help The Chesapeake Humane Society Win Big on Coast Live

Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 17:33:40-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live to talk about the shelter's crisis boarding program, their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, and some of the adorable animals that are available for adoption right now.

Chesapeake Humane's 50th Anniversary Celebration is November 12 at 5 p.m. at Luna Blu Equestrian!
For more information, visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.

You can help the Chesapeake Humane win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

Presented by One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning
onehourcomfort.com
(757) 868-7600

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29