Help The Chesapeake Humane Society Win Big on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live to talk about the shelter's crisis boarding program, their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration, and some of the adorable animals that are available for adoption right now.

Chesapeake Humane's 50th Anniversary Celebration is November 12 at 5 p.m. at Luna Blu Equestrian!

For more information, visit ChesapeakeHumane.org.

You can help the Chesapeake Humane win five thousand dollars to continue their mission by placing your vote for them as part of One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning's "One Hour Cares" initiative! Place your vote at onehourcares.com.

